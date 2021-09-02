IMPD: Man found shot outside house on northeast side dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 5900 block of Radnor Road, near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

An IMPD nightwatch captain at the scene told WRTV a man in his 30s was found with at least one apparent gunshot wound outside a home.

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler

The man's identity hasn't been.

The incident is still under investigation.

