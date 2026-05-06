IMPD: Man killed in shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on Indianapolis' east side on a rainy Tuesday night, police said.

Indianapolis metro police responded to the report of a person shot at an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Windsor Drive around 9 p.m.

Responding officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

At this time, police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men who are known to each other.

The investigation is underway. Police are on the scene, speaking with witnesses and neighbors and collecting evidence.