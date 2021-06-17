IMPD: Man shot in vehicle on southeast side of Indianapolis dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after they were shot while they were in a car Wednesday night on the southeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Barrington Avenue.

According to emails from IMPD's public information officers, officers arrived and found a person suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound and in critical condition. They later died.

An IMPD officer at the scene said the man was in a vehicle with another person, who wasn't struck by the gunfire. The suspect is believed to have left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Police aren't sure yet if the man who died lived near the scene of the shooting.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Additional details about the incident are still under investigation and haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Mike Japowicz contributed to this report.

