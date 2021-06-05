IMPD names officers who shot man they say charged at them with knife

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the two officers who shot and critically injured a 35-year-old man after he allegedly charged at them with a knife Monday.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor identified the officers involved as William Fulton and Theodore Howlett, both two year veterans.
Officers responded to the first block of Colorado Avenue just before 5 a.m. As officers approached the scene, dispatchers told them they could hear the man tell the woman that he was going to kill her.
IMPD says officers heard a female screaming inside and entered the residence.
They say Curtis Walker, 35, charged toward an officer with a knife in his hand.
Just after 5 a.m., officers shot Walker multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
IMPD says officers did recover a knife from the scene.
Online court records show Walker faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.
IMPD released the following summary of events. This information was gathered by IMPD from its dispatching system and initial investigation:
- At approximately 4:54 am, IMPD Southeast District officers responded to 21 S. Colorado Avenue on a report of an active domestic disturbance with a knife involving a male and female.
- At approximately 4:56 am, 911 operators continued an open line with the caller, and dispatchers updated officers that they could hear a female screaming on the line. Dispatch could also hear a female pleading for the male to stop and heard a male say he was going to kill the female. This information was shared with arriving officers.
- Officers arrived at the residence at approximately 4:58 am and made contact with the residents at the front door. Officers on scene indicated they heard a female screaming inside of the residence. Officers made announcements identifying themselves as police officers and ordered all persons inside the house to exit.
- Shortly thereafter, officers entered the residence. As officers were inside the hallway an adult male, later identified as 35-year-old Curtis Walker, emerged from a room and charged towards one officer with a knife in his hand.
- At approximately 5:02 am, officers on scene broadcasted on the radio that an officer involved shooting occurred. Walker sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Due to the nature of the run IEMS & IFD were already on the scene and provided medical attention immediately. Walker was transported to Eskenazi Hospital listed in critical condition. Officers did recover a knife in Walker’s possession.
- It is believed two officers fired shots at the suspect.
- During the incident, an officer sustained injuries related to a bullet strike to his ballistic vest as a result of crossfire from another IMPD officer. The officer who was struck was transported to a local hospital and has been released. Walker was placed under arrest for attempted murder (2 counts), domestic battery w/a deadly weapon, and battery w/ a deadly weapon. Walker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.
- Multiple officers had body-worn cameras which were activated at the time of the incident.
- There were multiple people inside the house at the time of the incident aside from Walker and the officers. No other people were injured during the incident.
- IMPD’s Victim’s Assistance Unit & Chaplain’s Office responded to the scene to provide resources for victims and their families.
- The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with this investigation.
- The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene and is being consulted throughout the investigation.
- The Police Officer Support Team (POST) responded to provide peer support for officers.