IMPD names officers who shot man they say charged at them with knife

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the two officers who shot and critically injured a 35-year-old man after he allegedly charged at them with a knife Monday.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor identified the officers involved as William Fulton and Theodore Howlett, both two year veterans.

Officers responded to the first block of Colorado Avenue just before 5 a.m. As officers approached the scene, dispatchers told them they could hear the man tell the woman that he was going to kill her.

IMPD says officers heard a female screaming inside and entered the residence.

They say Curtis Walker, 35, charged toward an officer with a knife in his hand.

Just after 5 a.m., officers shot Walker multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says officers did recover a knife from the scene.

Online court records show Walker faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

IMPD released the following summary of events. This information was gathered by IMPD from its dispatching system and initial investigation:

At approximately 4:54 am, IMPD Southeast District officers responded to 21 S. Colorado Avenue on a report of an active domestic disturbance with a knife involving a male and female.

At approximately 4:56 am, 911 operators continued an open line with the caller, and dispatchers updated officers that they could hear a female screaming on the line. Dispatch could also hear a female pleading for the male to stop and heard a male say he was going to kill the female. This information was shared with arriving officers.

Officers arrived at the residence at approximately 4:58 am and made contact with the residents at the front door. Officers on scene indicated they heard a female screaming inside of the residence. Officers made announcements identifying themselves as police officers and ordered all persons inside the house to exit.

Shortly thereafter, officers entered the residence. As officers were inside the hallway an adult male, later identified as 35-year-old Curtis Walker, emerged from a room and charged towards one officer with a knife in his hand.

