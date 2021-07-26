IMPD officer charged with domestic battery after off-duty incident

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is facing a domestic battery charge after an off-duty incident in June, according to police.

IMPD Officer James Cox, a five-year veteran of the department, was charged Friday by Marion County prosecutors with one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to a press release from IMPD and online court records. The charge stems from an incident around 9:30 p.m. on June 16 in the 7600 block of Blue Willow Drive.

Cox turned himself in on Monday after he was notified of the charges, according to the release.

Officers arrived at the call and asked for the department's Special Investigations Unit detectives to take over the investigation when they learned an off-duty officer was involved, according to the release.

Cox is currently on unpaid suspension as a result of unrelated department violations, according to the release. IMPD didn't announce additional details about those violations.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will review the charging information and determine Cox's status before his current suspension ends, according to the release.

Cox is assigned to the Southwest District.