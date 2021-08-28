Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD: Person in serious condition after they were shot by officer on south side

items.[0].image.alt
Smith, Andrew
Changes could be on the way for IMPD
impd.jpg
Posted at 9:01 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 22:08:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in serious condition after they were shot by an IMPD officer Friday evening on the south side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court, near East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue, after officers were called to the address on the report of shots fired, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!