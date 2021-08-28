IMPD: Person in serious condition after they were shot by officer on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in serious condition after they were shot by an IMPD officer Friday evening on the south side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court, near East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue, after officers were called to the address on the report of shots fired, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said.

No officers were injured.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 7700 block of Hackberry Ct. No officers were injured. No additional information is available at this time. There is no known threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/iFLLNjhnF4 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 28, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

