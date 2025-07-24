IMPD: Officer-involved shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery; no officers injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are currently investigating a shooting involving officers on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, close to Crown Hill Cemetery.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported the incident around 8:30 a.m. via X (formerly Twitter), indicating that the officer-involved shooting occurred in the 900 block of West 32nd Street.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 900 block of W 32nd Street. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



Follow along for more updates. pic.twitter.com/FnfCQrI9Fb — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 24, 2025

Police confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident and added that there is no threat to the public.

West 32nd Street will be closed from Clifton Street to the dead end on Dr. MLK Jr. Street for several hours while officers investigate.

WRTV crews are en route to the scene to gather more details. Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.