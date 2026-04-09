IMPD: Suspect fired shots at officers responding to shooting on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a suspect fired shots at officers who were responding to the scene of a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

According to Executive Office William Young, public information officer for IMPD, officers were dispatched to the scene of a person shot in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Officers at the scene found and male victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. As officers were rendering aid, shots were fired at the officers from across the street. Officers returned fire and hit the alleged suspect.

No officers were hit. The suspect is being treated at an area hospital, and is reported to be in serious condition

IMPD confirmed the male victim at the scene is in stable condition.

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

At this time, IMPD does not believe there is an active threat to the community, but Sumner Avenue is closed in both directions between Harding Street and Bluff Road for the investigation.

Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident, video footage or damage to their home is asked to call the non emergency line at 317-327-3811.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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