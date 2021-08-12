IMPD officer recovering, two others remain critical after shooting Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer is recovering, and a woman and child continue fighting for their lives after they were shot during a domestic disturbance at a northeast-side apartment Wednesday night.

The officer, a four-year IMPD veteran, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A 41-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl were injured by gunshots and remained in critical condition at area hospitals, IMPD said.

Police did not release the names of the injured officer or the shooting victims.

“IMPD officers are trained to handle critical incidents, even when those incidents involve other officers,” IMPD spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said.

“During this event IMPD officers remained focused and continued to do their job to make sure that anyone else involved in this incident received medical treatment and got to safety.”

Dave Marren/WRTV

Officers were called to an apartment in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a domestic disturbance. The neighborhood is near East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

Officers believe the 911 call was made by someone inside the apartment. Police said the officers tried to make contact with people inside but got no response.

One officer was walking and checking the perimeter of the building as three children exited through a window.

About the same time, IMPD said shots rang from inside the apartment. One of the bullets struck the officer in the leg.

The injured officer took cover and with his partner continued watching the perimeter of the apartment, IMPD said.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the injured officer’s leg and one drove him to the hospital.

More officers soon arrived and surrounded the building. SWAT officers entered the apartment and found the woman, girl and a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Tactical medics treated the shooting victims and took them to area hospitals. The woman and girl remained in critical condition Thursday, police said.

Police said the wounded man, Donald Williams, 32, fired the shots from a gun officers found near where he lay. Williams was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Detectives believe Williams and the wounded woman had been fighting before he fired the shots, IMPD said.

“Investigators believe Williams retrieved a gun and held five people, the two shooting victims and three additional juveniles, hostage,” police said in a statement.

The three juveniles who escaped uninjured were being cared for by family members, IMPD said.

Last year, IMPD Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed while she and other officers were reponding to a domestic incident at an east-side apartment on April 9, 2020.

IMPD

The suspect, Elliahs Dorsey, fired shots through a closed door, police said. Leath was standing outside. A bullet struck her in the head.

Dorsey also shot and wounded a woman during the incident, police said.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears charged Dorsey with Leath’s murder. Mears is seeking the death penalty.

