IMPD: Officer shot at vehicle theft suspect, injuries unknown

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer fired at least one shot during an encounter with a vehicle theft suspect, according to preliminary information from police.

IMPD officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive on the report of a vehicle theft, IMPD Officer William Young said.

During an encounter with the suspect, Young said an officer-involved shooting occurred. It is unknown at this time if the suspect was struck.

Young said the suspect is not in custody at this time. Additional information about the suspect hasn't been released.

The officer was checked out by Indianapolis EMS personnel for a minor injury and is in good condition, Young said. The officer is talking with investigators.

IMPD hasn't confirmed the officer's injury.

Additional information hasn't been confirmed at this time.

