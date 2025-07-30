IMPD officer suffers broken fibula during arrest attempt

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer suffered a broken fibula while arresting a suspect downtown on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel near Jackson Place and South Illinois Street to investigate an assault involving a 52-year-old man.

While attempting to take the suspect into custody, one officer sustained a broken fibula during the process.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been sitting in a stairwell when the suspect approached him and yanked on his beard.

Upon arriving at the hotel, officers observed the suspect pacing back and forth while yelling. When they attempted to make contact, they issued loud verbal commands for him to place his hands behind his back. Instead, the suspect refused and yelled at the officers, calling them “devils.”

As he continued to resist, officers had to wrestle him to the ground. Backup officers assisted in ultimately taking him into custody, but not without injury; one officer sustained a broken fibula during the struggle and was later treated at a nearby hospital.

The incident happened the same day that an IMPD officer was shot on Indy's west side.

“Yesterday, two of our officers were injured in the line of duty, one who was shot at, and another while trying to take someone into custody who chose to resist arrest. These incidents are clear reminders of the risks our officers face every single day. I’m grateful both are expected to recover, and I want to thank them for their courage and commitment to protecting our city,” said Chief Bailey.

The suspect in this incident has been charged with battery, battery against a public safety official, and resisting law enforcement, causing injury.