IMPD officers involved in shooting near State Fairgrounds

No officers were injured in the shooting
According to IMPD, officers are investigating in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue after a officer-involved shooting occurred.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — At least one IMPD officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

According to IMPD, officers are investigating in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue after a officer-involved shooting occurred. The call began as a person armed with shots being fired.

At least one officer discharged their weapon during the call. The person shot, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to IMPD.

No officers were injured at the scene, according to police.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in 2023 for IMPD.

