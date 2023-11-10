IMPD officers involved in shooting near State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one IMPD officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

According to IMPD, officers are investigating in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue after a officer-involved shooting occurred. The call began as a person armed with shots being fired.

At least one officer discharged their weapon during the call. The person shot, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to IMPD.

No officers were injured at the scene, according to police.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in 2023 for IMPD.