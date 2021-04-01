Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD: One fatally injured, at least two shot on Indianapolis' east side

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Japowicz/WRTV Photo
Police are investigating after several people were injured on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis.
13th_and_rural_shooting.jpg
Posted at 11:38 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 00:06:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was fatally injured and at least two other people were shot late Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. to several locations to investigate possible people shot, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

One person was found dead with "unknown trauma" in the 1300 block of North Oxford Street, Foley said. Officers found one person with at least one apparent gunshot wound near 10th Street and North Rural Street. They are stable.

Those two incidents are believed to be connected, Foley said.

One person who walked into Community East Hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound is stable, Foley said. It's not yet clear if they are connected to the other incident.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!