IMPD: One killed in shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they were found shot Thursday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound around 10 p.m. near West 47th Street and Georgetown Road, IMPD Officer William Young said.

The person later died, Young said. Their death is being investigated as a homicide.

Additional details regarding the incident haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

