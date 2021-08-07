IMPD: Person shot and killed near 38th Street and North Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Friday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to investigate the incident in the 8900 block of East 38th Street, near North Post Road.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound in critical condition, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email. They later died.

Additional details, including the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the person who died, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

