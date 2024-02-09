IMPD, Prosecutor's Office to provide update on Mitthoefer Road homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — After two woman were found dead within a week of each other in the same area of Mitthoefer Road, IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of a man for their deaths.

Shannon Lassere was found dead at 2200 N. Mitthoefer Road on Saturday, Jan. 27. Police say she was found with trauma.

Marianne Weis was found dead in the area of 21st Street and Mitthoefer Road on Thursday, Feb. 1. IMPD says she was also found with trauma.

More than week later, IMPD and MCPO shared the news of the arrest of 30-year-old David Hiner.

Hiner is charged with two counts of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing both women.

He was currently on probation in LaPorte County.

Watch the live stream above. This story will be updated.