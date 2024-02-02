IMPD provides update after 2 women were killed in similar manners on Mitthoefer Road this week

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person who killed two women on Mitthoefer Road earlier this week.

Shannon Lassere was found dead at 2200 N. Mitthoefer Road on Sunday, Jan. 27. Police say she was found with trauma.

Provided by family

Marianne Weis was found dead in the area of 21st Street and Mitthoefer Road on Thursday, Feb. 1. IMPD says she was also found with trauma.

Provided by family

While police have not determined if the two deaths are connected, both women were killed in a similar manner about 150 yards from each other. Both women were white, similar in age and either lived in or were familiar with the area.

IMPD is asking people to check their security cameras for anything suspicious. The department will also be increasing their patrols in the area.

“We need the community’s assistance to understand exactly what these women were doing before they were killed, that may help investigators moving forward,” IMPD Interim Chief Chris Bailey said.

The Indianapolis Marion County Forensic Service Agency is working to identify any forensic evidence from the scenes. Multiple agencies are investigating this case.

Police are asking residents to stay aware of their surroundings, not be alone at night and make sure others know where they are.

“We’re here out of an abundance of caution and share information with the community,” Chief Bailey said.