IMPD releases body cam of man who shot at officers after allegedly killing wife

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a July 24 officer-involved shooting that killed 76-year-old Walter McNary after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in a domestic violence incident.

The shooting occurred after McNary allegedly shot and killed Nola McNary, his wife of two decades, in a domestic disturbance at the 4800 block of North Ritter Avenue.

Just before 8 a.m., IMPD officers located Walter McNary driving the vehicle described by officers on Ritter Avenue in the 3300 block of Boulevard Place. When officers activated their emergency lights, McNary refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

WATCH | Critical Incident Video from IMPD (WARNING: The video contains sensitive material, including the sounds of gunshots.)

According to the body camera footage released Friday, McNary turned onto West 29th Street, stopped and fired at Officer Robinson. Officer Robinson then fired his service weapon from inside his police vehicle and continued the pursuit.

During the chase, McNary fired at multiple officers at different locations. At the next intersection, McNary fired at an officer driving south on East Riverside Drive.

"Shooting at the officer," an officer can be heard saying on radio during the pursuit.

McNary then drove down an alley and stopped at West Congress Avenue, where he fired at least two shots at another officer driving west on Congress Avenue.

"Congress," an officer radioed. "We are 1400 block. He's coming right at me."

At Clifton Street and West Congress Avenue, McNary slowed and fired at officers. Officer Robinson stopped, opened his door, and fired his patrol rifle.

Video obtained by WRTV was taken on Clifton Street, where you can hear shots being fired during the police chase. (WARNING: The video contains sensitive material, including the sounds of gunshots.)

OIS Chase

The pursuit ended when McNary pulled onto a property in the 900 block of West 32nd Street and got out of his vehicle. McNary exited his vehicle and moved out of sight before emerging from behind a wall and pointing a firearm at Officer Robinson. Officer Robinson discharged his patrol rifle.

After McNary did not respond to commands, SWAT used a bulletproof vehicle to approach him. After a flashbang was deployed with no response, SWAT officers moved in and took McNary into custody.

"No reaction," a SWAT officer can be heard saying after the flashbang deployment.

Officers began providing medical aid until Indianapolis emergency services personnel arrived. McNary was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A rifle was found on the ground next to McNary and a handgun was found in his vehicle. Two IMPD patrol vehicles were damaged by gunfire. No officers or community members were physically harmed.

The incident is being investigated by IMPD's critical incident response team. A separate investigation will be conducted by internal affairs to ensure compliance with department policy. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is being consulted throughout the process.

The incident will be reviewed by the Civilian Majority Use of Force Board after the conclusion of the criminal process.