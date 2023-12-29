IMPD releases body cam video from fatal November shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released body cam footage surrounding the Nov. 17 fatal police shooting of 31-year-old Leandre Houston on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a car shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of North Arlington Avenue and East 16th Street.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Demarqus Whitley, had an active warrant for multiple crimes, including theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction.

Specifically, police say they were looking for Whitley in connection to an investigation of guns being stolen from vehicles in the Broad Ripple area.

According to IMPD, Whitley stopped the vehicle when officers first activated their lights, but later fled the traffic stop, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

VIDEO: The following may contain sensitive content for some viewers

The footage shows the pursuit ending when Whitley and the car’s passenger, Houston, run from the car while it is still in motion in the 7500 block of Ruskin Place.

Viewers can see Whitley running from the car north in the direction of 38th Street, while Houston runs to the south near a home on Ruskin Place. Officers can be seen pursing both men on foot.

IMPD

“Show me your hands, show me your hands. Drop it. Gun, gun,” IMPD Officer Mitchel Farnsley can be heard yelling as he chases Houston.

Then, Farnsley, 8-year patrol officer, fires two shots at Houston, striking him.

“Where’s the gun,” an officer can be heard asking Houston as they detain him.

“Behind me,” Houston responds.

Houston was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say a firearm was recovered near Houston at the scene.

IMPD

The view of Houston on Farnsley’s body-warn camera is blocked by the home’s fence so viewers cannot see Houston’s actions the last few seconds leading up to the firearm being discharged.

IMPD

Whitley was located shortly after and was not involved in the shooting. He was charged with the following by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office:



Resisting law enforcement, using a vehicle (Level 6 Felony)

Resisting law enforcement, fleeing (Class A Misdemeanor)

Operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (Class C Misdemeanor)

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident.

The incident remains under investigation by IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs.