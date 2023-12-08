IMPD releases body cam video of Oct. 24 fatal police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police released body cam video on Tuesday surrounding the Oct. 24 fatal police shooting of 35-year-old Darcel Edwards in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

The video,shared by IMPD, begins in the area of E. 25th Street and Park Avenue, where police said they conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m.

The driver, later identified as Edwards, was pulled over for driving at a high rate of speed.

Video shows Edwards gets out of his vehicle, put his hands up and mention that someone hit his car.

The officer asks Edwards if he is in possession of any firearms, to which Edwards replies no. The officer then asks, "Where did he hit your car at?" Edwards points to his car and states, "right here man. "

Moments later, Edwards gets back into his vehicle as the officers yells, "Don't get back in the car!"

Edwards drives off and a pursuit is initiated.

The video picks back up when the officer locates Edwards vehicle, crashed, in the northeast corner of E. 25th Street and Columbia Avenue.

"He fled the vehicle," the officers says over his walkie. He points his firearm and looks around as he gives a description of Edwards.

Seconds later, the officer turns to his right and Edwards comes into view of the camera, "Stop, get your hands out of your pocket," the officer shouts, while pointing his firearm.

"Police, show me your hands," the officer yells again as Edwards runs out of view. At this time, additional officers arrive on scene to search for Edwards.

According to IMPD, Edwards was located in a tree approximately four minutes later.

"Show me your hands and get down," officer #2 yells.

Edwards tells officers that he has epilepsy and can not get down from the tree. He also demands officers call his mother and doctor before he gets down.

The officer continues to ask Edwards to show him his hands and to get down from the tree. As Edwards continues to state that he has epilepsy and that he's afraid he's going to have a seizure, officers assure him that medics will help him when he gets down from the tree.

"I'm going to wait until the medic come," Edwards says. When the officer denies this, Edwards tells the officer to either tase him or shoot him.

"If I hit you with it, I need a reason so don't give me one," the officer says.

"I'm not threatening you," Edwards says. "I have epilepsy, I don't have anything on me."

"I do not believe you," the officer replies.

Eventually Edwards yells, "kill me. I'm going to my pocket again, kill me, kill me,"

Edwards and the officers continue to go back and forth, as officer yell for him to stop and Edwards continues yelling "Kill me."

Then, Gunnar Gossett, 5-year veteran patrol officer, shoots Edwards twice.

Edwards was transported to the hospital and died two days later.

Officers located a gun holster on Edwards body but after using canines and specialized equipment, no gun was found.

The incident remains under investigation by IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs.

Watch the whole video released by IMPD below or in the video player at the top of this article.