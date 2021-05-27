IMPD releases body cam videos after seven officers return fire on suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released videos after a man was shot by officers in February on Forest Manor Avenue.

Of the seven officers who fired their weapons at Tavon Macklin, 21, only three at the time had been issued body-worn cameras, according to IMPD.

Detectives were tracking Macklin, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, around 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 3300 block of Forest Manor Avenue, according to IMPD. They tried to stop the car Macklin was in, but the driver sped away. Officers used a PIT maneuver and the driver stopped the car.

Once Macklin got out of the car, he ran away from officers and fired two shots, according to the video and information from IMPD. Officers returned fire, Macklin fired another round and then fell to the ground when he was struck by a round. Once on the ground, he fired another shot at officers.

According to the video summary of the incident, two of the four rounds fired by Macklin struck an occupied police vehicle.

No officers were injured during the incident. Macklin was taken to a Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD. He was later released, arrested and charged.

In addition to the warrants for murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm ((LINK), prosecutors charged him with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender and eight counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, according to online court records.

You can watch the video from IMPD below.

Editor's notes: This video contains graphic content and strong language.

IMPD said the closed captioning provided by YouTube is inaccurate. If viewing the video with closed captioning ON, it should be viewed critically with consideration given that the closed captioning may not be accurate," IMPD said.

