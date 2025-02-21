IMPD releases bodycam footage from fatal shooting of armed suspect on Indy’s east side in Dec. 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of a shooting in which officers killed a suspect who was armed with a machete on the city’s east side in 2024.

IMPD Southeast District officers responded to the 1400 block of Brookville Way on reports of a disturbance with a weapon just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2024.

A short time later, a call came in reporting a crash in the area as well, not indicating if someone was injured, police say.

Upon arrival, IMPD Officer Beasley was flagged down by a witness who said there was a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Worrell, armed with a machete.

Worrell can be seen in the footage facing Officer Beasley with a machete, and the officer can be heard saying “Drop the machete.”

Worrell did not comply and can be seen running towards Officer Beasley, who then discharged his service weapon, striking Worrell.

Worrell was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The machete was recovered at the scene.

IMPD says investigators learned Worrell intentionally rammed a vehicle occupied by a man and woman. When the woman exited the vehicle, Worrell struck her in the head and body with the machete.

The man suffered injuries caused by the vehicle collision.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say Worrell knew the victims and was waiting for them to leave work, where he also used to be employed.

A witness told police before officers arrived at the scene, Worrell said he was going to witness suicide by cop.

No officers or other uninvolved citizens were harmed in this incident. IMPD Victims Assistance responded to the scene to provide services to the victims and witnesses.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.