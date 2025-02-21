IMPD releases bodycam footage of fatal shooting involving officers on Indy’s west side in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of a shooting in which officers killed an armed suspect on the west side of the city in 2024.

IMPD Southwest District officers responded to the 300 block of South Warman Avenue on reports of a person shot at around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 19.

A security camera captured 40-year-old Oylin Antonio Menocal Antunez walking through the neighborhood waving around a gun.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the backyard of a home who had been shot. IMPD says Officers Gillings and Tarpley began to search for Antunez.

As the officers got close to Antunez, he fired several shots in the direction of the officer’s patrol vehicles. In the footage, officers can be heard repeatedly yelling, “Put the gun down.”

After the shots were fired, a foot pursuit ensued. Antunez was located at the side of a home. At this time, the officers can be heard in the footage giving more commands to put the gun down and get on the ground.

In the footage, Antunez can be heard yelling incoherently before charging at the officers while holding a machete above his head and a firearm in the other.

IMPD

IMPD says Officers Tarpley and Gillings discharged their service weapons, striking Antunez at least once. He fell to the ground but continued to reach towards the weapons, so Officer Gillings fired another round.

Antunez was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A machete and handgun were recovered at the scene. IMPD says at least one round fired by Antunez struck a home in the neighborhood.

The woman found in the backyard with gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

At least two other neighbors told IMPD Antunez pointed the gun in their direction.

No officers or other uninvolved citizens were harmed in this incident. IMPD Victims Assistance responded to the scene to provide services to the victims and witnesses.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.