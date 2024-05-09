IMPD releases bodycam footage of March shooting outside 1111 Bar & Grill

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred back in March.

The department released Critical Incident Videoof the March 24 police shooting that left 37-year-old Dominique Durham Sr. dead.

According to IMPD, two officers in full uniform were working an off-duty employment at 1111 Bar & Grill, located at 9449 E. Washington St., at around 1:30 a.m. when there was a disturbance in the parking lot.

In dispatching to the call, video shows Durham begin firing his weapon in the parking lot.

IMPD officer Cain was struck by the gunfire and exchanged fire with Durham. Officer Barron also fired his department issued gun at Durham.

In total, five people, including Cain were hit by gunfire. Durham was struck by gunfire as well and later died at an area hospital.

According to police, three of the citizens injured in the shooting were struck by bullets from Durham's gun. It is not clear where the bullet that hit the fourth citizen came from, according to police.

The full video can be viewed on the IMPD Facebook page.