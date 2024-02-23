Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD releases bodycam footage of Sept. 27 deadly police shooting on city’s northeast side

Screenshot 2023-09-26 173152.png
WRTV
Screenshot 2023-09-26 173152.png
Posted at 5:08 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 17:08:22-05

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred back in September.

The department released Critical Incident Video of the Sept. 27 police shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the department, Indiana State Police and IMPD officers were looking for 42-year-old Darmon Graves Jr., of Indianapolis, who had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation related to a robbery with bodily injury conviction.

Graves was seen in the passenger seat of a silver car on East 40th Street eastbound at North Keystone Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

ois2.jpg

IMPD says officers in marked Indiana State Police and IMPD vehicles and an unmarked vehicle conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

“Get your hands up, now. Keep them up,” Officer Harris can be heard yelling at the car.

In the footage released by IMPD, the female driver of the car can be seen following officers’ directions and exiting the car with her hands up.

ois3.jpg

 Moments after the driver walked away from the car, Graves can be seen exiting the passenger side of the car with a gun in his hand. He raised the handgun and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

ois6.jpg
ois5.jpg

Three officers, one from ISP and two from IMPD, can be seen discharging their service weapons.

As officers moved in to detain Graves, the handgun can be seen on the street where he dropped it.

ois7.jpg

Graves was given medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIDEO: The following may contain sensitive content for some viewers

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by ISP and IMPD.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!