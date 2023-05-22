IMPD releases body cam video from April, two officers shot with AR-style rifle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a summary video of the officer-involved shooting in April where two officers were shot by a suspect on the east side.

On April 20, the officers involved were conducting a firearms investigation with the Lawrence Police Department, according to IMPD.

They were conducting surveillance of a house in the area of 9100 E. 36th St.

According to the critical incident video, the target of the investigation was 46-year-old Daniel Ghebrehiwet.

Police said the suspect was carrying a soft rifle case and was getting into the driver's seat of a black Toyota Sienna. A second person was seen getting into the passenger seat.

Police said they followed the suspect south on N. Post Road and attempted a traffic stop in the area of 30th Street and N. Post Road.

The suspect did not stop, which led to a pursuit, according to police.

The suspect drove into a grassy area behind homes and was blocked by terrain, which caused him to stop.

Police said the suspect then began firing a rifle at the officers with an AR-style rifle.

IMPD

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING.

Security camera video from a nearby business captured the end of the pursuit.

The lead police vehicle was occupied by detectives De Leon and Phelps and the second police vehicle was occupied by detectives Harris and Wallace.

The security camera video shows the officers firing at the suspect, however the suspect is not visible.

It shows Detective De Leon being wounded by gunfire to his leg.

Body-worn camera footage from Detective De Leon begins before the pursuit was initiated.

In the video, shot can be heard firing before De Leon exits his vehicle.

Moments later, De Leon can be heard saying "I'm hit, I'm hit," as he falls to the ground.

In body-worn camera footage from Detective Phelps, you can hear multiple gunshot being fired after De Leon was hit and and see a police car riddled with bullets.

IMPD

Phelps is heard yelling "Police! Drop the gun."

Phelps also states that he was also hit by gunfire. "I got hit in the stomach," Phelps says.

Phelps, Harris and Wallace move toward the suspect after gunfire ceases.

They discover that the suspect is deceased and the passenger had fled on foot.

The passenger was later apprehended and was arrested for an unrelated narcotics warrant out of Marion County for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and a narcotic drug.

IMPD says the shooting is still under investigation and may take longer than a year before it's completed.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.