IMPD releases video, new information about deadly October shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared new video and information more than two months after officers shot and killed a suspect.

Officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on Oct. 2 after someone called 911 and said her roommate was being held hostage inside a bedroom by her boyfriend, Thomas Talley, who had a gun. Police later said it was the roommate's ex-boyfriend.

In the video, police say the 911 caller told dispatchers if police responded, he would shoot his girlfriend and responding officers. The caller also said the two were in a dispute over a missing cell phone.

IMPD says they had responded to the home for multiple domestic disturbance calls in the past and that Talley had assaulted another woman before officers arrived at the home.

Officers heard the victim say "put the gun down" multiple times.

In body camera video, a sergeant with his gun drawn can be heard saying "get out, come out."

"Tommy, come the f— out. This is not gonna end well, man," the sergeant said. "Come out. Let her out and then we'll deal with you. Let her out, let her out."

He later says "Tommy, this isn't worth it" multiple times.

Once SWAT arrived, police say a crisis negotiator spoke with Talley through the door and asked him several times to let his girlfriend out safely.

"Mr. Talley refused to comply and made numerous suicidal statements," IMPD said.

"Tommy, if you just let the lady come out to us, you and I will continue talking," the negotiator said. "You don't have to come out right now. You let her come out to us so that she's safe. I believe you don't want to see her get hurt."

The negotiator frequently tells Talley he will also not be hurt if he comes out.

After about 50 minutes, authorities heard a shot from inside the bedroom. The SWAT team entered the bedroom and found Talley with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Provided/IMPD IMPD released this photo of a gun and machete found in the bedroom of a home on Holt Avenue where a woman was held hostage.

Four SWAT team members fired their weapons and hit Talley multiple times. The hostage was rescued and Talley died at the scene.

The full IMPD video is available on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised.

