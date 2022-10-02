IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after officer-involved shooting, SWAT team response at west side home

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.

Officers at the scene requested the SWAT team. Burris says according to preliminary information, shots were fired from inside the home.

The SWAT team then entered the home and the shooting occurred, according to Burris. A woman was then rescued from inside the residence.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured in the incident.

IMPD did not take any questions from media at the scene.

A current look at the scene. Investigation is ongoing. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/a5ofoswSvX — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) October 2, 2022

Kevin Taylor has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years. He tells WRTV he saw a lot of cops surrounding a house before seeing tear gas. He says authorities were on scene for about three hours.

"Does this come as a shock to you?" asked WRTV's Nikki DeMentri.

"No, not really, no. This is the west side, it's always like this it seems like anymore," Taylor said.

WRTV/Nikki DeMentri

This is a developing story and will be updated.