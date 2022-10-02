Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after officer-involved shooting, SWAT team response at west side home

holt road swat
WRTV Photo/Nikki DeMentri
Multiple IMPD cars and the SWAT team respond to a barricaded subject on Holt Road on October 2, 2022.
holt road swat
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 13:12:59-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.

Officers at the scene requested the SWAT team. Burris says according to preliminary information, shots were fired from inside the home.

The SWAT team then entered the home and the shooting occurred, according to Burris. A woman was then rescued from inside the residence.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured in the incident.

IMPD did not take any questions from media at the scene.

Kevin Taylor has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years. He tells WRTV he saw a lot of cops surrounding a house before seeing tear gas. He says authorities were on scene for about three hours.

"Does this come as a shock to you?" asked WRTV's Nikki DeMentri.

"No, not really, no. This is the west side, it's always like this it seems like anymore," Taylor said.

holt road impd

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ON WRTV