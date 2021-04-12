IMPD releases video of January police action shooting on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have released video after an officer shot a man who ran away from a traffic stop and fired shots in January on the west side of Indianapolis.

Denny Mattingly, 31, was shot by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer around 2 a.m. on Jan. 30 near West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive.

According to IMPD, Mattingly fired a shot into the air as he was running away from the traffic stop. Evidence found at the scene indicates Mattingly fired his gun "multiple times."

The officer who shot Mattingly was identified as Officer Randall Burns, a four-year veteran of the department.

Mattingly was charged by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug, and resisting law enforcement, according to court records. A jury trial is scheduled to start on May 12.

The incident is under investigation by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team. IMPD's Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting a separate and independent investigation to ensure the department's policies were followed.

You can watch the video released Monday by IMPD below.

