IMPD releases video of officers shooting man at south-side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police on Friday released video of an Aug. 27 incident that shows officers shooting a man who fired at them as they responded to a shots fired call.

The video includes dispatch audio and body-worn camera footage of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers Noel Gudat Daniel Beasley and Kyle Runnels shooting 31-year-old Aung Aung in a yard outside an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court near Madison Avenue and Stop 11 Road on the city's south side.

The incident occurred after police responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the apartment complex before 8:30 p.m.

The video shows Aung firing at officers while they yell at him to put the gun down. The officers fired at Aung as he walked toward them while pointing the gun in their direction, according to the video footage.

Aung tossed the gun aside about three minutes after he was shot, according to the video. The officers handcuffed Aung and provided medical aid before medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD video An image of a gun fired by Aung Aung at officers before he was shot on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

After Aung was released from the hospital, he was arrested and is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

IMPD detectives learned Aung allegedly fired a shot at someone before police arrived. Prosecutors charged him on Sept. 2 with attempted murder, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, according to online court records.

The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team. The IMPD Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate investigation to find if the shooting was in compliance with department policy.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and determine if charges should be filed, and the incident will be reviewed by the Use of Force Review Board, a civilian-majority panel.

Watch video from IMPD of the incident below.

Editor's note: The video from IMPD contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

