IMPD releases video of officers shooting man inside gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released security camera video of a September 1 incident where two detectives shot and killed a man who had a gun inside an east side gas station.

The shooting happened in the area of East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.

IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives were in and around an apartment complex near the gas station tracking James Williams, 33. Police say Williams was the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on August 2, 2021 and he was also wanted on a warrant.

IMPD says the gun recovered from Williams at the scene had preliminary matches to the August 2 double homicide, a June 2020 homicide and non-fatal shooting and a hit and run accident with shots fired from June 2020.

IMPD says detectives saw Williams enter the gas station and a handgun was visible in his shorts. After he exited the store, detectives approached him and Williams went back into the store.

Video shows officers yelling at Williams to get on the ground and telling other customers to leave the store. When asked to show his hands, Williams gets the gun and points it at officers. The sound of multiple shots being fired can be heard.

The incident is being investigated by IMPD's Critical Response Team as well as a separate and independent investigation being done by IMPD's Internal Affairs Unit. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is also being consulted.

You can watch the video on YouTube here. Editor's note: The video from IMPD contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.