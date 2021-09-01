IMPD responding to officer-involved shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting Wednesday is under investigation on Indianapolis' east side.
It happened around 12 p.m. in the area of East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue. No officers were injured, according to IMPD.
No other immediate details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
