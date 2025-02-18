IMPD searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A local family is searching for answers after police say their loved one was hit and killed while crossing the street in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a serious bodily injury crash in the area of West Michigan Street and North Illinois Street just before 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female in the roadway with trauma injuries. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene before the officer's arrival.

“If you are the person responsible for this incident, you need to turn yourself in,” IMPD Sgt. Amanda Hibschman said.

IMPD numbers show that this morning’s incident is the second fatal hit and run this year.

In 2024, the department's numbers show that there were 31.

“What we are seeing here is a crisis for people walking and biking, but also for all road users,” pedestrian safety advocate Eric Holt said.

The victim’s family told WRTV that she was in town for work and was getting ready to start a new career. They describe her as a loving mother.

IMPD searching for driver who fled fatal crash scene

“People have the disregard for the other person’s comfort and safety. It’s just common courtesy to be aware of others,” Indianapolis resident Will Mitchell told WRTV.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.