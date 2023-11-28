IMPD: Security guard grazed by bullet in Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking the public to help find a man accused of pulling the trigger at a local pub.

A security guard was injured at Connors Pub in Broad Ripple just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Connors Pub says the security guard told a customer he couldn't have a gun inside. At some point that customer allegedly fired a shot through the door grazing the security guard.

"What we see here is we have one individual who made a bad decision and brought a firearm to a location and made a bad decision with that firearm," said IMPD North District Commander Matthew Thomas.

A single bullet hole can be seen through the inside door at Connor's Pub.

Investigators are combing through video and witness statements to figure out what type of gun was used and to track down the shooter.

"So, if anybody was at this establishment last night or has any info on the incident, please contact our investigators as soon as possible," said Commander Thomas.

North District Commander Thomas said although Indiana is an open carry state, that doesn't mean guns are allowed everywhere.

"Private establishments have ability to restrict entry of firearms into those establishments," Thomas said.

The security guard has been released from the hospital, but his injury is concerning for Dennis Pyron.

"I am longtime resident. I am dismayed about what is happening to Broad Ripple as far as violence," Pyron said.

Pryon used to visit the dive bar frequently. Tuesday, he stopped by to check on the employees.

"It was never like that when I was a kid. I'm 63 now. I've been coming here since I was 16," Pyron said. "There are too many guns on the streets. The wrong people have them. They are using them to settle disputes for simple, stupid [ ]."

In June, three people were killed and another injured after a shooting in Broad Ripple.

Metro police, the city, Broad Ripple Village Association and business owners temporarily shut bars down earlier.

IMPD also increased police presence, and added more cameras and lightning to the area.

"So, we still have a lot of our plan in place from the summer and we continue to assess every week and make modifications to that and what we will continue to see.

We talk with business owners, patrons, on what needs to you have, what changes can we make, one of those changes might be changing the lighting in the area," said Commander Thomas.

Commander Thomas said up until this incident, there has been dramatic progress deterring crime.

"In Broad Ripple, we actually see almost zero crime. Unfortunately, when we do have incidents of violence it's very notable because we have such a tight knit community. In fact, in Broad Ripple year to date we've seen a decrease of over 38% in violent crime and that's outpacing in what we are seeing in the entire city as a whole," said Commander Thomas.

If you have any information about Tuesday's early morning shooting at the pub, contact IMPD.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

