IMPD seeking information on east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking anyone with information about a homicide that occurred on the city’s east side on Sunday to come forward.

Indianapolis Metropolitan North District officers responded to the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive on reports of a person shot at 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer identified the victim as 35-year-old Cordarryl Duncan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477.

