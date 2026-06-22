IMPD seeks public's help identifying suspect in deadly southeast side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for the driver they say fled from a deadly crash on Indy's southeast side earlier this month.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on June 7, officers responded to East Raymond and the off ramp from I-65 southbound on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located 55-year-old Earl Cecil Scruggs with injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver that hit him did not remain on the scene.

Now, police are seeking the community's assistance in locating the suspect they believe is involved.

Police say the suspect was driving a 2002-2008 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

IMPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Crash Investigations at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.