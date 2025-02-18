IMPD still searching for suspect who killed 1, injured 3 others in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still searching for the suspect who killed a man and injured three others in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

Neighbors told WRTV they saw a male dressed in all black wearing a ski mask run away from the scene carrying a large gun.

The family of a homeowner killed in the incident says the nearly 70-year-old was defending his home.

“He’s one of the best men I know, besides my daddy. He treats me like I’m his child,” Toni Alums said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Wallace Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located four adult males with gunshot injuries. Two of the victims were reported to be in stable condition, one victim was in critical condition and a fourth victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“It hurts. It don’t just hurt their family, it hurts everybody. I’m hurt,” Alums said.

Witnesses say a Charger pulled into the neighborhood. Moments later, they describe males attempting to break into a home, followed by gunfire.

“It sounded like New Year's,” Alums said.

She says she heard 30 to 40 shots fired.

The son of the man who was killed says his father rented out the home, but he was here checking on his tenant.

“All you can do is shake your head and say this crazy out here. Little young guys out here making dumb moves, false moves, wrong moves,” he said.

IMPD is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to come forward by calling the department at 317-327-3475 or submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.