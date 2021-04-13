Watch
IMPD: Three people shot on the city's northwest side

WRTV/Jake Weller
IMPD is investigating after three people were shot on Monday, April 12, 2021, on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Posted at 9:09 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 21:33:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 8:45 p.m. to two locations near West 52nd Street and Lafayette Road on the reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived at the call in the 5200 block of Woodbrook Drive and found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said. When officers arrived at the other call in the 5100 block of Lafayette Road, they located two people with apparent gunshot wounds in a car.

Their conditions haven't been released.

At this time, the incidents are believed to be related, Young said.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

