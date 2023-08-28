IMPD to speak with community members regarding an Aug. officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting that killed 49-year-old Gary Harrell has some questioning IMPD’s use of force policy.

Now, the Northwest Community Resource District Council (CRDC) is holding a town hall so community members can get answers.

The CRDC acts as a liaison between community members and IMPD in all its respective districts.

During the town hall, they hope to help the community understand IMPD’s policies more clearly.

“What’s the administrative process to maybe getting that officer either suspended or fired,” Rev. Antonio Alexander with the CDRC said. “What’s the criminal process, and what’s the different between the administrative process and the criminal process.”

Windell Crenshaw has lived in Indianapolis for over 50 years.

He feels the officer shouldn’t have killed Harrell, and he hopes this will result in some sort of solution.

“There are all sides to this thing,” Crenshaw said. “Whenever someone does something wrong, they’re wrong, but he shouldn’t have shot him. There is a very strong misunderstanding of police operations I believe.”

Those who attend the town hall will be allowed to ask IMPD questions by submitting an index card to be read. There will also be opportunities for live questions as well.

The town hall is taking place Monday, Aug. 28 at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Road, at 6 p.m.

