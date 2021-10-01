IMPD: Two found dead on southeast side after apparent murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation Friday on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two people dead after they were called before noon to do a welfare check in the 7800 block of Tanza Road, near East Stop 11 Road and Emerson Avenue, according to IMPD.

The incident is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, according to IMPD.

Additional information, including the identities of those who were killed, hasn't been released.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate attention, call. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also connect with the Crisis Text Line 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741.