IMPD: East side death investigation believed to be murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a death investigation Saturday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 8100 block of Rawles Avenue, south of US 40 and South Franklin Road.

A man and woman were found dead inside with "undetermined injuries" by someone who entered the home, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email. Their identities haven't been released.

"Upon further investigation detectives believe this incident to be a murder-suicide," Burris said in a press release Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in an emergency crisis and needs immediate help, call 911.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You connect with the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

You can call 211 for help 24/7 in Indiana.