IMPD urges parents to know kids’ whereabouts after 17-year-old fatally shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A teen died after a shooting south of downtown Indianapolis, and three others were accused of several crimes on the east side.

Both cases in the last week raised concerns about what kids are up to after dark.

It's an issue Circle City Broadcasting is shining a light on through its Youth Alternatives to Violence & Crime initiative, called YATVAK.

From deadly shootings to a string of overnight crimes, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports both cases raise the same question: Do parents know where their kids are, and what they're doing?

IMPD Sgt. Amanda Hibschman said Thursday, "Get your kids involved in positive, fun activities. Give your kids something to do to keep them busy so they're not out here, being disruptive or getting in harm's way."

That message comes after a shooting, where 17-year-old Armonty Haddix was killed. Officers said they found two juveniles shot Wednesday night on Iowa Street near Talbott Street. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Haddix died.

IMPD Capt. Richard Ray said Wednesday night, "Right now, two families are going through a very, very traumatic time. This should not happen in our city. We're asking parents to talk to their kids, make sure they know where they're at at all times."

Hibschman said Thursday, "I don't believe there's a known suspect at this time, we do have some pretty good leads that we're following up on, so anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward."

The shooting came just days after IMPD arrested three juveniles, accusing them of armed robbery, breaking into vehicles, and burglarizing a business. IMPD detectives recovered a backpack full of merchandise and a realistic, black airsoft gun.

Hibschman said the juveniles are lucky it wasn't worse.

"These victims that they're victimizing with these fake guns, they have no idea that they're fake. These things look real. That is an incredibly dangerous situation, and again, we've got to teach them right or wrong. They have to know how dangerous and how risky this is. This crime is preventable. We need people to step up. It's going to take more than law enforcement intervention."

A temporary summer curfew has begun in Indianapolis, with the goal of keeping young people out of harm's way.