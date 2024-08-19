IMPD voices concerns after 3 children shot in Indianapolis Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis gun safety advocates are asking all gun owners to revisit how they store their weapons.

On Sunday, IMPD responded to three separate incidents where a child was shot.

One incident is believed to be an accidental shooting while the others are still under investigation.

For IMPD Officer and father Tommy Thompson, it is personal.

“It's horrible, just horrific. I can't fathom it as a parent,” Thompson shared.

“You hate to see anyone involved in this. An adult or a child, but a child should be just innocent and this should not be happening.”

WATCH | Gun lock giveaway aims to prevent accidental shootings

Thompson is urging all gun owners to practice gun safety in their own home in hopes it will prevent future accidents.

“If you're going to be a firearm owner, it's your responsibility as that owner of that firearm to ensure that it's unloaded, it's safe, and it's locked up,” Thompson said.

Indy Arms Company is a gun training center that also sells firearms.

Retail manager Mark Welter echoes the same message to his clients.

“If the kids can find their Christmas presents, they're going to find that gun. If they're going to find that gun, they're going to be curious about it,” Welter said.

He says accidental gun shots are completely preventable.

“There's lots of tools that help that a lot. Manufacturers are now shipping locking devices with their guns. So even if you don't have a safe or someplace to put them, you can at least put a lock on it,” Welter explained.

Thompson hopes parents have the conversations with their children about gun safety.

“You've got to be having these tough talks with these kids,” Thompson shared. “It’s not a video game, and you can't take a bullet back.”

Free gun locks are available through the Marion County Sheriff’s office. They are available for pick up at Indianapolis public libraries.

