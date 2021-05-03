IMPD: Woman found dead inside apartment near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a woman's death after she was found Thursday afternoon inside an apartment near Castleton, police announced on Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the woman around 3:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Fluvia Terrace, near East 86th Street and Allisonville Road, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a press release. Officers responded to the location to check the welfare of a person.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, had undefined trauma, Foley said.

"It was immediately apparent to officers that the female was deceased," he said.

The incident remains under investigation and additional details haven't been released.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call them at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

