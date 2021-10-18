IMPD: Woman found dead on North Rural Street died of gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a woman's death after she was found dead Sunday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was found dead just after noon in the 1000 block of North Rural Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said in a press release.

An autopsy by the Marion County Coroner's Office found the woman had at least one gunshot wound and her death was determined to be a homicide, Burris said.

WRTV emailed the coroner's office Monday afternoon for the woman's identity and is awaiting a response.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Charles Benner at 317-327-3475 or by email at charles.benner@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

