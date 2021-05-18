Watch
Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

WRTV
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 18, 2021
FRANKLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy who was charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at a juvenile detention facility on a criminal recklessness charge, and 180 days to be served concurrently on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

The Daily Journal reports that because the Greenwood teen has been incarcerated since shortly after 15-year-old Kashius Davis' October 2020 death, he will serve about seven months in jail, and will likely be released in December.

