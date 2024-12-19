Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seized more than 270 illegal guns in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Taking illegal guns off the streets is the goal of one central Indiana law enforcement organization.

Since 2021, the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force has been working to make the streets of central Indiana safer.

“We are going to continue to pull illegal firearms out of the hands of those who are committing violence against our citizens,” IMPD Lt. Jered Hidlebaugh of ICGTF told WRTV.

The organization comprises nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies around central Indiana focused on targeting the most serious offenders and getting them off the streets.

“489 illegal firearms have come off the city streets of Fishers. 64% come back to violent crime in Indianapolis, so their suspects are our suspects, their criminals are our criminals,” Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart said.

According to IMPD, this year, the task force made more than 230 arrests, seized more than 270 illegal firearms and confiscated nearly 170 pounds of illegal drugs.

The task force says partnerships like these make our community safer.

“Even if it is a never-ending race, it's one that’s worth running and continuing to run until I run out of steam,” Lt. Hidlebaugh said.