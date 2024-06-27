Teen charged after investigation finds gun linked to October mass shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teen faces multiple charges after a shots fired call led to investigators finding a multiple weapons in his possession — including a weapon used in an October mass shooting that left one person dead.

An investigation in Bryan Foley, 16, began after "several investigative techniques" from the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force found him to be connected to a shots fired call in the 200 block of N. Hendricks Place on the east side of Indy.

After the investigation led the task force to the 16-year-old, a search warrant found the following inside the home of the 16-year-old.



10 firearms, 2 of which are regulated under the National Firearms Act

12 grams of crack cocaine

564 grams of marijuana

20 suspected narcotic pills

Narcotics paraphernalia

$4,654 in US currency

One of the 10 firearms found in the home matches a gun that was used in a mass shooting that occurred on the northeast side of Indianapolis in October. In that shooting, 10 people were injured. Of those 10, six were teenagers.

The 16-year-old faces charges of Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, Auto Theft and Dealing in a Controlled Substance while Armed.

The incident on Hendricks Place left no person injured.