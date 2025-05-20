Indiana executes Benjamin Ritchie for the murder of Officer William Toney

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, the State of Indiana carried out the execution of Benjamin Donnie Ritchie, who was convicted of murdering Beech Grove Police Officer William "Bill" Toney in 2000.

This execution, taking place on May 20, 2025, marks the end of a long legal journey that included multiple appeals and protests against the death penalty.

The execution began shortly after midnight and Ritchie was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m. For his final meal, he chose the "Tour of Italy" from Olive Garden, a selection of Italian dishes.

Before his death, Ritchie shared his last words: "I love my family, my friends, and all the support I've gotten. I hope they all find peace."

Following the execution, Mark Koselke, Deputy State Public Defender, released a statement expressing concern over the fairness of Ritchie's sentence:

“Benjamin Ritchie spent his final days reconnecting with those who love him and discovering the positive impact he had on many people’s lives. Tonight was the result of prioritizing finality over fairness. We continue to believe, as did half of the Indiana Supreme Court, that Ben’s execution was inappropriate. Indiana executed a man with profound brain damage and developmental disabilities.” Mark Koselke, Deputy State Public Defender

In support of the execution, Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued his own statement:

“Since Benjamin Ritchie's conviction in 2002, his case has been heard and reviewed numerous times by both state and federal courts, including the Indiana Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, never resulting in an overturned sentence. Ritchie's final appeal for clemency was met with an unanimous recommendation from the State Parole Board that his execution proceeded as scheduled. Today, Ritchie's sentence has been carried out as ordered by the court." Governor Mike Braun

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) also released a statement celebrating the execution: