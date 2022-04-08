Indiana inmate convicted in razor blade attack on officer

PERU, Ind. (AP) — An inmate at a northern Indiana prison has been convicted in a 2020 attack on a correctional officer who was slashed in the face with a razor blade, leaving him with a permanent scar.
A Miami County jury found 67-year-old Raul Sotelo guilty Thursday of attempted murder, battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and other charges in the July 1, 2020, attack.
The Kokomo Tribune reports Sotelo attacked the correctional officer with a razor blade wrapped with cardboard, slashing the left side of his face. The officer's wound left him with a permanent 5-inch-long scar.
Sotelo’s sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
